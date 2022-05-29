US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.73.

NYSE:USFD opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average is $35.46. US Foods has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $40.51.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 12.01%. US Foods’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 594,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky purchased 31,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in US Foods by 448.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 236,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 193,710 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,002,000 after buying an additional 167,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in US Foods by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,458,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,127,000 after buying an additional 167,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in US Foods by 48.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,341,000 after buying an additional 133,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

