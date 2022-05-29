v.systems (VSYS) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Exchanges

v.systems (VSYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. v.systems has a market capitalization of $11.45 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, v.systems has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One v.systems coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

v.systems is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,506,714,961 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,106,497 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

v.systems Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade v.systems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase v.systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

