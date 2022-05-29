ValueAct Holdings L.P. Grows Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,100,000 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 15.3% of ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,352,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 14.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 282.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 45,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 16.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 432,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.11 per share, with a total value of $40,744,924.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,647,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,392,199.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.28.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,734,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,186. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $119.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

