Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,783,000. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

VOE stock opened at $146.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.19 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

