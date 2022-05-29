Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,416,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 4.11% of Varonis Systems worth $215,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 110.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth $131,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 54.1% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.58.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $68,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,374.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $268,070. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $34.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.97 and a 52 week high of $73.46.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.24. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

