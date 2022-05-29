Velas 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.22 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0601 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $138.53 million and $2.22 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000279 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001583 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001670 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,304,233,612 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

