Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Short Interest Up 65.1% in May

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 611,600 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the April 30th total of 370,500 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 203,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ VERO opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.33. Venus Concept has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $3.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. The firm has a market cap of $48.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.28.

Venus Concept ( NASDAQ:VERO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 71.57% and a negative net margin of 20.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts predict that Venus Concept will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Venus Concept news, CEO Domenic Serafino purchased 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 933,758 shares in the company, valued at $700,318.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley Tyler Hollmig purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $25,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $82,850 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 21,169,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,774,000 after buying an additional 8,751,601 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Venus Concept by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,000 shares during the period. Madryn Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the fourth quarter valued at $2,857,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Venus Concept by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 25,630 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Venus Concept by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 27,285 shares during the last quarter.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

