Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “VERB Technology Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, the applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), and verbLEARN (Learning Management System application). The Company has offices in California and Utah. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VERB. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Verb Technology to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Verb Technology to $2.25 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

VERB stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $54.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.21. Verb Technology has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $3.97.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 232.32% and a negative net margin of 326.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verb Technology will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verb Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

