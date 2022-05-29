VeriDocGlobal (VDG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $31,471.00

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 39% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 29th. In the last week, VeriDocGlobal has traded down 43.5% against the US dollar. One VeriDocGlobal coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. VeriDocGlobal has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $31,471.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.06 or 0.00225143 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000165 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003036 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.85 or 0.01782024 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.87 or 0.00323340 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal Coin Profile

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) is a coin. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,398,664,245 coins. VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriDocGlobal’s official website is www.veridocglobal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VeriDoc Global aims to help governments and businesses all around the world to eliminate document forgeries and counterfeits. Its mission is to provide peace of mind to the document producer by ensuring that the document they created cannot be tampered with and remains how they intended it to be. VeriDoc Global aims to do this by providing cutting edge verification solutions using QR codes and blockchain technology. “

