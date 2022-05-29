Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives C$27.35 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.35.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total transaction of C$198,066.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$266,791.79.

VET stock opened at C$27.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.68, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.52. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$7.06 and a one year high of C$30.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.28.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.62. The firm had revenue of C$810.18 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 7.1525695 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.07%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

