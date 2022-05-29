VerusCoin (VRSC) Trading 16.7% Lower This Week

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $36.56 million and approximately $27,105.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001811 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 548.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,038.18 or 0.34102388 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.95 or 0.00499224 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00033673 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008856 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 68,573,749 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

