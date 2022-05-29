Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Receives $72.64 Average PT from Analysts

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.64.

VSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $86.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $42.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $38.48 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average of $51.88.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $261,146.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10,416.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 606.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

