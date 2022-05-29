Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 29th, 2022

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOTGet Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($2.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Viomi Technology updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:VIOT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.47. 248,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,152. The company has a market capitalization of $103.24 million, a P/E ratio of -73.50 and a beta of 1.25. Viomi Technology has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOT. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viomi Technology during the second quarter worth $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 17,284 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Viomi Technology by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 75,174 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Viomi Technology by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Viomi Technology by 451.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

About Viomi Technology (Get Rating)

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

Read More

Earnings History for Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.