Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($2.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Viomi Technology updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:VIOT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.47. 248,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,152. The company has a market capitalization of $103.24 million, a P/E ratio of -73.50 and a beta of 1.25. Viomi Technology has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOT. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viomi Technology during the second quarter worth $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 17,284 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Viomi Technology by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 75,174 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Viomi Technology by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Viomi Technology by 451.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

