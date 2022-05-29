Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRDN shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Violin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $391,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,662,201.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $958,836. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 162,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 52,106 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,137,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 83,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 15,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000.

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 168,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,562. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.06. Viridian Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 360.68% and a negative net margin of 5,014.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

