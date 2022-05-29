Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.44

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.44 and traded as low as $12.67. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 71,282 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,856,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,182,000 after purchasing an additional 314,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,898,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,546,000 after purchasing an additional 81,485 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,094,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,277,000 after buying an additional 47,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,704,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,374,000 after buying an additional 87,993 shares during the period.

About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ)

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

