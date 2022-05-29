Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.44

Shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.44 and traded as low as $12.67. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 71,282 shares changing hands.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NFJ)
AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.
