Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,400 ($17.62) price objective on the stock.

VTY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.10) to GBX 1,100 ($13.84) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($19.63) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($18.50) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,207 ($15.19) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,368.14 ($17.22).

Get Vistry Group alerts:

VTY stock opened at GBX 898 ($11.30) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 881.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,012.49. Vistry Group has a one year low of GBX 749.50 ($9.43) and a one year high of GBX 1,351 ($17.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a GBX 40 ($0.50) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $20.00. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.59%.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Ashley Steel purchased 1,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 919 ($11.56) per share, for a total transaction of £9,934.39 ($12,500.81).

Vistry Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.