Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 166.33 ($2.09).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VOD. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 125 ($1.57) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.01) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.08) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.89) to GBX 145 ($1.82) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Vodafone Group Public stock traded down GBX 1.28 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 130.14 ($1.64). 115,132,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,984,117. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 122.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of £36.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.33. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.78).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.18%. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is currently 1.48%.

About Vodafone Group Public (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

