Wahed Invest LLC Acquires New Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,292 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Exelon by 2,084.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,495,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,048,000 after buying an additional 1,152,360 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $51,925,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $50,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Bowers acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,813 shares of company stock worth $1,405,947. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $49.85. 5,224,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,817,399. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.56. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

