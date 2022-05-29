Wahed Invest LLC Acquires Shares of 7,589 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000. Danaher comprises approximately 1.4% of Wahed Invest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,683,781,000 after acquiring an additional 50,426 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $890,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 21.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,993,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.14.

Danaher stock opened at $266.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.14 and a 200-day moving average of $285.68. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $193.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

