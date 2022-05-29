Wahed Invest LLC Buys New Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,901 shares of company stock worth $2,951,831 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADI opened at $167.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.81 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.81.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.52.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

