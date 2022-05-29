Wahed Invest LLC Buys New Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Paychex by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,918,000 after acquiring an additional 553,659 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,240,000 after acquiring an additional 161,041 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,495,000 after acquiring an additional 195,657 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,234,000 after acquiring an additional 42,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,684,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.21.
Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $2.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.37. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.98.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 84.27%.
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
