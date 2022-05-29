Wahed Invest LLC Invests $1.52 Million in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000. ServiceNow comprises 0.8% of Wahed Invest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,603,000 after acquiring an additional 241,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 86,441 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,048,000 after acquiring an additional 106,519 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,748,000 after acquiring an additional 305,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,414,000 after acquiring an additional 352,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $476.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $495.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $559.59. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.99, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.59.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.44, for a total transaction of $2,877,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total value of $55,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at $644,973.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $8,436,928. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.