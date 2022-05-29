Wahed Invest LLC Makes New $618,000 Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 4,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,642,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,071,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.27.

ALGN traded up $9.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $284.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,978. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.17. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.64 and a 1 year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,799.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

