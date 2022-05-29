Wahed Invest LLC Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,871,515,000 after buying an additional 115,947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,538,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,638,000 after buying an additional 59,543 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,886,000 after buying an additional 274,249 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,369,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,368,000 after buying an additional 414,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,517,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,008,000 after buying an additional 32,869 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $3.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,725. The firm has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $130.43 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.22 and its 200 day moving average is $156.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.59%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ETN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eaton to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.80.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

