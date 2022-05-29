Wahed Invest LLC Takes $1.86 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.0% of Wahed Invest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.04.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $182.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.34 and its 200 day moving average is $203.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

