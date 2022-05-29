Wahed Invest LLC Takes $577,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $432,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 434,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,071,000 after buying an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on TT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.07.

NYSE:TT traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.78 and a 200-day moving average of $165.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $128.13 and a 52-week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Trane Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.