Wahed Invest LLC Takes $741,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,636 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,641,953,000 after acquiring an additional 902,168 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,355,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $123,224,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,786,922 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,470,795,000 after purchasing an additional 333,863 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in Autodesk by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,264,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $917,874,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. OTR Global raised Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Griffin Securities dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.10.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $19.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.38. 2,984,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,836. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.90 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.89.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 61.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

