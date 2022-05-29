Wahed Invest LLC Takes $959,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,789,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,375,000 after buying an additional 2,548,909 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,153,000 after buying an additional 1,533,795 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 245.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,487,578,000 after purchasing an additional 948,638 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.26.

EW stock opened at $101.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $91.52 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,450.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total value of $3,657,318.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,840 shares of company stock valued at $25,404,659 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

