Wahed Invest LLC Takes Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.7% of Wahed Invest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. JSF Financial LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 8,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $572.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $563.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $587.42. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $438.72 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a market capitalization of $224.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.26%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total value of $1,226,725.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,531 shares of company stock worth $16,194,942 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

