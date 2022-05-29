WazirX (WRX) Price Hits $0.25

WazirX (WRX) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000823 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. WazirX has a market cap of $95.08 million and $4.27 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WazirX alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 405.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,038.97 or 0.39782687 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $147.32 or 0.00486827 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00033783 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008645 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,864 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.