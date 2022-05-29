Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Down 36.1% in May

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,000 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the April 30th total of 139,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,408,879 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $18,817,000 after buying an additional 56,540 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 19.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051,380 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 173,492 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 938,773 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 100,787 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 1,187.1% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 642,215 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 592,320 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 7.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 359,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 24,127 shares during the period.

NYSE EOD traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.93. 98,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,766. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

