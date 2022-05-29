WePower Market Capitalization Tops $975,245.23 (WPR)

WePower (WPR) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. In the last week, WePower has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. WePower has a total market capitalization of $975,245.23 and approximately $32.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WePower coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,133.84 or 0.99993555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003434 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002031 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001717 BTC.

WePower is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,808,616 coins. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WePower’s official website is wepower.network . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WePower using one of the exchanges listed above.

