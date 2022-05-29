Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on WAL shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

WAL traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.10. 779,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,301. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $71.68 and a one year high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 15.57%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.57 per share, with a total value of $147,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 5,150 shares of company stock valued at $394,784 over the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,286,000 after purchasing an additional 347,525 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $7,202,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after buying an additional 880,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,663,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,065,000 after buying an additional 345,463 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,857,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,629,000 after buying an additional 127,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

