WINk (WIN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $433.71 Million

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. During the last seven days, WINk has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001316 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005870 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.