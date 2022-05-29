Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Short Interest Update

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Winland stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91. Winland has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $6.80.
Winland Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Winland (WELX)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Winland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.