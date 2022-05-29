Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Short Interest Update

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Winland stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91. Winland has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $6.80.

Winland Company Profile

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring devices to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector.

