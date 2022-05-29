WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WISeKey International Holding Ltd is a cybersecurity and IoT company. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is based in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of WISeKey International from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:WKEY opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. WISeKey International has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $9.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKEY. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of WISeKey International by 115.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WISeKey International in the first quarter worth $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WISeKey International in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of WISeKey International by 1,093.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of WISeKey International in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 29.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WISeKey International Company Profile

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the internet of things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI).

