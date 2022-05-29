Workday (NYSE:WDAY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workday (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $158.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.80. Workday has a 12 month low of $149.05 and a 12 month high of $307.81.

Workday ( NYSE:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

