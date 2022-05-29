Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Market Capitalization Hits $183,723.56 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. In the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $183,723.56 and approximately $57.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $2.80 or 0.00009601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 115.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.45 or 0.10819096 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.66 or 0.00506297 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00032814 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008661 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

