Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Reaches One Day Volume of $58.00

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for $2.82 or 0.00009620 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $185,192.81 and approximately $58.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 336.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,545.03 or 0.35940814 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.73 or 0.00500093 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00033980 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008893 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

