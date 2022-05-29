Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 253.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,822,000 after acquiring an additional 546,608 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 99,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,386,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,314,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,809,000 after buying an additional 110,286 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after buying an additional 15,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WH traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, hitting $80.52. The stock had a trading volume of 530,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,191. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $65.24 and a 1 year high of $93.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.48.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.16 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 19.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.78%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

