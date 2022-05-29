XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Research Coverage Started at Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $38.20 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on XPEV. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of XPeng from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPeng from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, XPeng presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.26.

Shares of XPEV opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.71. XPeng has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $56.45.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPeng will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,756,000 after purchasing an additional 619,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,912,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,193,000 after purchasing an additional 471,143 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 22.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,154 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 120.3% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,724,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 9.1% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,582,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,375,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

