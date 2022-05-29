Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Univest Sec began coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:YTEN opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.54. Yield10 Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 2,081.30% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.