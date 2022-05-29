Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) to Post -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.18). 10x Genomics posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 230%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on TXG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $129,506.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,817 shares in the company, valued at $47,239,516.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $47,150.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,692.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,887 shares of company stock worth $238,290. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 1,519.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 30,230 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $16,121,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $3,354,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 81.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 160.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $36.76 and a one year high of $208.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.06.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

