Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) will announce $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Community Healthcare Trust posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Healthcare Trust.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 4.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHCT. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

NYSE:CHCT traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,106. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average of $42.46. The firm has a market cap of $945.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 204.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,374,000 after acquiring an additional 306,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,483,000 after purchasing an additional 85,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,412,000 after purchasing an additional 156,449 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,148,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,487,000 after purchasing an additional 72,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 684,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.