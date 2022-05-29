Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Posted by on May 29th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCTGet Rating) will announce $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Community Healthcare Trust posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 4.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHCT. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

NYSE:CHCT traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,106. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average of $42.46. The firm has a market cap of $945.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 204.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,374,000 after acquiring an additional 306,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,483,000 after purchasing an additional 85,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,412,000 after purchasing an additional 156,449 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,148,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,487,000 after purchasing an additional 72,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 684,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.