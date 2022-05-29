Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. Exponent reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.50 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 318,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,449,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 313,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,894,000 after buying an additional 20,410 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exponent stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $90.88. 146,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,424. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 0.59. Exponent has a one year low of $83.49 and a one year high of $127.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

