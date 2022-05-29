Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. GoDaddy reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.20 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 231.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.70.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded up $1.60 on Friday, reaching $75.20. 1,292,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,626. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $90.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $171,895.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,382,652.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,279 shares of company stock worth $687,512. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1,340.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 524.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

