Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $244.38 Million

Analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $244.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $235.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $252.85 million. Hudson Pacific Properties reported sales of $215.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full year sales of $986.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $958.50 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $980.90 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $244.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.98 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on HPP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.95.

Shares of HPP traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,816,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,126. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $30.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -833.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 374,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $797,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

