Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $570.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) to report $570.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $570.50 million and the highest is $571.30 million. ICU Medical reported sales of $321.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ICU Medical.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.33 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on ICUI shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.33.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total value of $37,005.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,634.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,967 shares of company stock worth $8,807,175 over the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ICU Medical by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,466,000 after purchasing an additional 171,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $400,358,000 after buying an additional 35,823 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 71.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,542,000 after buying an additional 632,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in ICU Medical by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $182.59. 130,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,384. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $167.47 and a 52 week high of $282.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.51 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.56 and its 200 day moving average is $221.37.

About ICU Medical (Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICU Medical (ICUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.