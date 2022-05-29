Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.32. Marathon Digital posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 105.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $6.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 68.64% and a positive return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $60.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.23 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 13,897,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,093,193. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.27. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 40.00, a current ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 15,424 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $148,533.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,990.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,222,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,176,000 after acquiring an additional 262,170 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 436,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,200,000 after acquiring an additional 133,589 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

